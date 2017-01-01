Protect your home with a VPN router

Vilfo protects all devices in your network by encrypting traffic before it leaves your home. Vilfo supports any VPN provider that has OpenVPN servers.

Expected delivery in April 2018.

Pre-order: €299. Ordinary retail price: €349

Why Vilfo?

Protects all devices

Vilfo takes care of the encryption and all devices connected to it are protected. No manual installation per device is required.

Protect your digital life with Vilfo within minutes.

Powerful

Ordinary routers aren't built for encryption and can typically only encrypt traffic up to 30 Mbit/s - and that's way too slow for 2017.

Vilfo's Intel® Celeron 3215U can handle up to 600 Mbit/s of AES-256-CBC.

Developer friendly

Almost all functionality can be controlled via API requests. Feel like customizing functionality? Check out the REST API.

Ever owned a router with an API? We hadn't either before we created Vilfo.

Easy

Vilfo is advanced - but only if you want it to be. Dive deep into the functionality, or let it run free - you decide.

Regardless of why you use Vilfo - you'll quickly get the hang of it.

Any VPN provider

Vilfo works with any VPN provider that supports OpenVPN. Several are already pre-integrated so you can just activate them by a single click. No configuration files required.

If your provider isn't integrated yet, you can upload their configuration files to utilize them. You can also ask your provider to contact us so we can integrate them.

How it works

Different devices have different needs

Organize your devices into groups. For example: place your TV, Chromecast or Apple TV in a group that you connect to a USA server to access restricted Netflix and Hulu content.

Organize your NAS and IP-TV cameras in a group and connect them to VPN with a public IPv4 address so you can access them from anywhere.

Don't want to protect your PS4 or Xbox? Totally fine - just don't connect that group to a VPN server.

Keep track of your network

Which devices consume the most bandwidth? Which group of devices do? When is the bandwidth consumed?

How is the latency to your ISP? How is it to your VPN provider? And how does the latency change depending on time? How many hops is it to your VPN providers servers?

Our guess is you don't know the answer to any of these questions right now. Get Vilfo and you will.

Know your network

Keeping track of activities isn't the only important part. Get alerts right to your cellphone for key events that occur.

  • Know which devices connect to your network
  • If a connection to a VPN servers drops
  • Power outage? Get an alert when Vilfo is powering back on
  • Before shutdown, Vilfo will send you an alert
  • Firmware updates

Know when a new device has connected, if a VPN connection goes down or if an update is available.

The Vilfo extension makes your life easier

Available for Chrome, Firefox & Vivaldi

Force VPN

Make sure you don't visit websites without being connected to your VPN provider. By forcing VPN for a website, all requests to that website will be blocked unless you're connected to a VPN.

Bypass

Has Netflix blocked your VPN? That's fine - now you can make Netflix use your ordinary internet connection without disconnecting from your provider. Only traffic to their IPs will go through

Safe

Anyone in your house can download the browser extension. Rules are per device, so if someone decides to bypass a certain website it only affects them.

Technical specifications

Components

  • Intel® Celeron 3215U
  • Wifi: TBA
  • 4 Ethernet ports
  • 2 GB DDR3 1600 Mhz RAM
  • 16 GB SSD

Measurements

  • Height: 42 mm
  • Width: 180 mm
  • Depth: 120 mm

Wireless

  • Wireless card isn't decided yet
  • Vilfo will support 802.11ac
  • 5 dBi antennas
  • 2.4Ghz or 5Ghz WiFi

Already have a good router?

Vilfo is the go-to router for privacy online and fast encryption speeds. However, there are routers that have better wireless connectivity.

If you have a router with great wireless connectivity, change it's settings to work as an access point and then connect it to one of the LAN ports to Vilfo.

That way, you'll get the best of both worlds.

